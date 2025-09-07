KTR holds Revanth Reddy govt responsible for sanitation worker’s death

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (IANS) BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao expressed deep anguish over the tragic death of a sanitation worker in Mulugu, who allegedly consumed pesticide after not receiving his pending wages for several months.

Terming the incident a “government-sponsored murder,” he demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Seethakka take moral responsibility for Maidam Mahesh’s death. He urged the government to immediately pay an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family and provide a government job to Mahesh’s widow.

“It is shameful that the government could not ensure even the minimum monthly salaries for sanitation workers. This is nothing but the government’s failure that drove Mahesh to suicide,” said KTR, as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader is popularly known.

He demanded public apologies from CM Revanth Reddy and Minister Seethakka for putting workers in such dire straits.

KTR also condemned the ruling party leaders for circulating a video portraying Mahesh’s death as accidental after drinking pesticide, mistaking it for water. “Such propaganda is cruel and intended only to cover up your gross failure and incompetence,” KTR said.

On Sunday, following KTR’s directions, former REDCO Chairman Eruva Satish Reddy, along with BRS leaders, visited Mahesh’s residence in Madhavaraopalli and consoled the family. During the visit, KTR personally spoke to Mahesh’s mother over the phone.

Mahesh’s mother recounted that her son had not received wages for six months and had struggled to feed his wife and four daughters. She alleged that earlier, too, the family lost a child due to a lack of money for medical treatment. She broke down narrating how Mahesh, unable to bear the humiliation of repeatedly begging for his dues, consumed pesticide provided by the municipality for cremation work.

Shaken by her words, KTR assured full support from the BRS party and promised financial aid in the names of Mahesh’s daughters. He said the party would stand by the family and deliver assistance through Satish Reddy within two days.

Mahesh’s niece Jyothi further alleged that certain individuals forced Mahesh to record a video before his death, falsely stating that he had consumed pesticide by mistake. She maintained that it was the harassment and non-payment of salaries that drove him to take the extreme step.

