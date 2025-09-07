Kartik Aaryan captures Katori sulking over Bappa’s farewell

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) It's only a day after Bappa left, and every devotee can deeply experience the massive void created by the absence of Ganpati. As Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan also performed Ganpati Visarjan on Sunday, his furry friend, Katori, was seen missing Bappa terribly.

Kartik captured Katori sulking over Bappa’s farewell in his latest post.

The 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor posted a clip on his IG where Katori is sitting in the empty space where Bappa's Idol was placed until some time ago. Seeing his furry baby like this, Kartik asked him, "Katori kya hua Ganpati chale gaye?(Katori, Ganpati left? What happened?"

Hearing him, Katori looks back with his innocent eyes. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor added the title track from Karan Johar's "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" in the backdrop.

On Saturday, Kartik and Katori bid adieu to Bappa post Ganpati Visarjan on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kartik used social media to treat the netizens with some sneak peeks from the small visarjan ceremony held at his home.

The primary photo from the post showed Kartik saying his wish in Bappa's ear before saying goodbye to him. After this was a video of the 'Luka Chuppi' actor performing aarti.

We also saw a photo of Kartik immersing Bappa's idol in a drum full of water, while Katori joined his paws in devotion.

He further uploaded a still of himself joining his hands in front of his furry baby during the visarjan.

Kartik was also seen carrying Bappa's Idol to the visarjan spot. The post also featured a couple of photos of Kartik posing next to the drum where Bappa was immersed.

He captioned the post, "Ganpati Bappa Moryaa (folded hands, and red heart emoji)...Miss you (watery eyes emoji).

On the professional front, Kartik has recently wrapped up the shoot of his highly anticipated next, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", co-starring Ananya Panday.

