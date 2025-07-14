Sirsa announces 20-day pollution clearance for green industries in Delhi

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) In a bid to boost the ease of doing business, the Delhi government has set a 20-day pollution clearance deadline for Green Category industries, Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

From August, all applications for Consent to Operate (CTO) by eligible Green Category industries will be automatically deemed approved if no decision is made within 20 days — a sharp reduction from the earlier 120-day timeframe, he said.

Sirsa said: “This was a long-pending demand from the business community of Delhi. I thank Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for their constant support and visionary leadership in making this reform a reality.”

He said the double engine government has delivered what could not be done in 50 years — this is not just a reform, it is a historic reset in how we support enterprise in the capital.

He said: “This is a clear message to entrepreneurs and industry — Delhi is open for responsible business. We are ending the era of unnecessary licences and approvals that stifled growth for decades. This is the Delhi Model under our CM Rekha Gupta: pro-people, pro-growth, and purpose-driven.”

This reform will directly benefit over 65 types of industries classified under the Green Category — typically non-polluting and low-risk sectors — which were earlier subjected to long and complex approval procedures.

These include industries such as apparel manufacturing (without dyeing or bleaching), aluminum and PVC product units, Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing (without boilers), cold storage facilities, wooden and steel furniture making, confectionery units (with electric ovens), optical goods, toys assembly, soap and detergent units, battery container units, cardboard and packaging manufacturers, and many more.

Under the new system, if an application for CTO is not processed within the prescribed timeline, it will be treated as approved automatically, with no need for further follow-ups or documentation.

This reform is expected to fast-track industrial activity in Delhi’s MSME sector while maintaining environmental safeguards.

“Most of these sectors are driven by small and medium enterprises that will now be freed from regulatory gridlocks and empowered to operate under a trust-based, time-bound clearance system,” the Minister stated.

