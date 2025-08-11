SIP inflows hit all-time high of Rs 28,464 crore in July: AMFI

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions climbed to an all-time high of Rs 28,464 crore in July, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Monday. This is the second consecutive month of record SIP inflows, following the Rs 27,000-crore mark breached in June.

Strong overall participation in equity-oriented mutual funds saw record net inflows of Rs 42,672 crore in July — nearly twice the Rs 23,568 crore recorded in June, buoyed by the spike in SIP investments.

Strong New Fund Offer (NFO) collections of Rs 30,416 crore from 30 schemes—the highest monthly mobilisation on record—supported the boost.

The preference of investors remained in favour of mid- and small-cap funds, which attracted inflows of Rs 5,182.5 crore and Rs 6,484.4 crore, respectively, surpassing the Rs 2,125 crore drawn by large-cap funds.

According to the data, with net inflows of Rs 9,426 crore, sectoral/thematic funds led the equity categories.

This was made possible by the launch of seven new schemes, which collectively raised Rs 7,404 crore. Large and mid-cap funds brought in Rs 5,035 crore, while flexi-cap funds came in second with Rs 7,654 crore. At Rs 368 crore, the only equity category to experience net outflows was equity-linked savings plans (ELSS).

Meanwhile, the mutual fund industry's net assets under management (AUM) increased to Rs 75.36 lakh crore. The AUM stood at Rs 74.40 lakh crore in June and Rs 72.19 lakh crore in May.

Equity funds have seen positive flows for 53 consecutive months, with July inflows being broad-based across most categories. Retail participation saw growth, with total mutual fund folios rising to 24.57 crore in July from 24.13 crore in June.

Gold ETFs recorded inflows of Rs 1,256 crore in July vs Rs 2,080.9 crore in June. Other ETFs saw inflows of Rs 4,476 crore from Rs 844 crore in June.

Open-ended debt funds posted net inflows of Rs 1,06,801 crore in July. Liquid Funds saw inflow of Rs 39,354 crore vs outflow of Rs 25,196 crore in June, according to the AMFI data.

