CGBSE Second Main Exam Results 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Download

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to release the CG Board Supplementary Result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 in the second week of August 2025. Students who appeared for the supplementary or second main examinations can check their results online using their roll number.

Official Websites to Check Results:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

These supplementary exams offer students who did not clear one or more subjects in the regular board exams a valuable opportunity to improve their scores without losing an academic year.

How to Check CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025

Visit the official CGBSE website: cgbse.nic.in

Click on “Supplementary/Second Main Exam Result 2025” on the homepage.

Choose your class — Class 10 or Class 12.

Enter your roll number as printed on your admit card.

Verify details and click Submit/View Result.

Your subject-wise result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print it for future reference (admissions, verification, etc.).

Earlier, the CGBSE announced the main exam results on May 7, 2025, with Class 10 recording a 76.53% pass rate and Class 12 achieving 81.87%.

The Class 12 supplementary exams were conducted from July 8 to July 22, 2025, while Class 10 exams followed a similar mid-July schedule.

Stay tuned to the official websites for the latest updates on result announcements.