Singer Mangli booked after alleged drug abuse at birthday bash

Hyderabad, June 11 (IANS) Cyberabad police booked folk singer Mangli after ganja and foreign liquor were allegedly recovered during a police raid on her birthday bash at a resort near Hyderabad on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

On a tip-off, the Special Operations Team (SOT) conducted a raid on a resort at Erlapally on the outskirts of Chevella in Rangareddy district early on Wednesday.

During the raid conducted at the Tripura Resort around 2 a.m., police caught a person consuming ganja at the venue.

A case was registered against the singer and the resort management at Chevella Police Station under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The police were looking into alleged violations, including drug use, absence of official permissions, and illegal use of sound systems.

The singer had allegedly organised the birthday party without prior police permission, and the liquor was served at the party without permission from the excise authorities.

The police also booked the General Manager of the Tripura Resort for allowing the event to take place without the necessary approvals. The police also seized DJ equipment that was being used without a sound permission license.

The police conducted a drug test on 48 of those who were present at the party. It was immediately not known how many of them tested positive.

Some celebrities were among those who attended the party. They were likely to be issued notices by the police.

Police have been keeping a close watch on hotels, bars, pubs, farm houses and resorts around the city as part of their intensified efforts to check the growing menace of drugs.

Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police, Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), and Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) have been taking steps to deal firmly with drug trafficking and drug consumption at the parties.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.