Amarnath Yatra: J&K L-G visits Baltal base camp, inspects arrangements

Srinagar, June 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday conducted the on-site inspection of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s disaster management and Yatri Niwas complex at Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district.

The LG said, “Today conducted the on-site inspection of Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board’s Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas Complex at Baltal axis in Ganderbal. Also, interacted with the taskforce and staff of BRO engaged in improving and maintaining the yatra track.”

This year’s Yatra to the Amarnath Cave shrine begins on July 3 and will conclude on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

The cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Each year, devotees approach the cave shrine either through the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route, which takes three days to reach the cave shrine, or the shorter north Kashmir Baltal route, from where the pilgrims return to the base camp after having darshan at the cave shrine on the same day.

Helicopter services are available for the Yatris at both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

Shri Amarnath Yatra symbolises communal harmony as the local Muslims are big stakeholders in the successful conduct of the pilgrimage.

As Pony Wallahs, labourers, who carry pilgrims to the cave shrine, as hoteliers, tea stall owners and guides well versed with the difficult terrain, locals are an important part of the successful completion of the Yatra.

Historical records say that the Cave shrine was discovered for the first time by a Muslim shepherd belonging to the Malik family of Bot Kote village near Pahalgam town while he was grazing his flock of sheep in the area close to the cave shrine.

Before the affairs of the annual Yatra were taken over by the Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board, the descendants of the shepherd would get some portion of the offerings at the shrine.

