Sikkim BJP leader criticises govt decision to shut down 97 schools

Guwahati, Nov 20 (IANS) Amid ongoing controversy on the Sikkim government's proposal to close and merge 97 government schools across the state, senior BJP leader DR Thapa has criticised the proposal terming it a “shortsighted solution”.

Thapa said on Wednesday that the decision was “alarming” and called for a “thorough examination” of the underlying issues for the declining enrollment in these schools.

Addressing the gathering, Thapa said that shutting down schools was not the “solution” and suggested the government should focus on “providing quality education” to the children.

“We are in the 21st century, and it is unacceptable that our kids lack access to basic good education, while other states strive for world-class schools. The government should invest in teacher training and capacity building, upgrade infrastructure, technology, and resources, and introduce innovative curricula and extra-curricular activities,” said Thapa, while urging to ensure accountability and transparency in school management and engaging with parents, and the community for building trust.

He added that closing schools is a shortsighted solution. “We must work together to revitalise our education system, identifying and addressing the root causes of its decline,” he added.

The state government had earlier announced to close and merge 97 schools across the state if the enrollment of students did not improve from the upcoming session next year.

Due to poor student enrollment, the state administration has decided to close 97 schools at the end of the current semester, according to Education Minister Raju Basnet.

Seven senior secondary, twelve junior high, and 78 primary schools have been designated for closure.

“By the end of the current semester, students from these institutes will be combined into the closest operational schools,” Basnet said, adding that the goal of the decision is to improve the quality of education and to guarantee better use of resources.

He emphasised that education has been given high importance by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government.

The minister said, “The government is dedicated to delivering high-quality education and has distributed the best resources and infrastructure across the state's schools.”

