Siddhant Chaturvedi reflects on working with his college buddy Shreyas Puranik in 'Dhadak 2'

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Siddhant Chaturvedi reflected on collaborating with his college buddy, Shreyas Puranik, in his much-awaited sequel, "Dhadak 2".

Puranik has composed the tunes for the film's "Duniya Alag" track, picturized on Siddhant and Triptii Dimri.

Sharing his experience of two old friends making it in the big city, Siddhant wrote on his Instagram account, "Jab college ke do nikaamme yaar saalon baad ek hi project pe kaam karein… it hits different. I think this is every upcoming artist’s dream."

Reflecting on their bond, the 'Gully Boy" actor shared, "Shreyas and I were in the same college — two small-town boys juggling KTs and chasing big-city dreams. You may know him as @shreyaspuranikofficial, the hit machine behind some of the biggest chartbusters and beautiful melodies that shake your soul… But I remember him as that boy with fearless confidence, sitting on the canteen bench, curls bouncing, strumming his rustic guitar… A wave of students around him — hooting, humming, harmonising.And today? Sab usi ke dhun pe gaa rahe hain. Love you, brother. This is just the beginning. So much more to come!"

The post further included a video of Siddhant and Puranik jamming on the "Duniya Alag" song.

Reacting to the post, an emotional Puranik commented, "Bhai… this post made me emotional. From college corridors to film credits — it’s been one wild, beautiful ride. You’ve always carried your roots with grace, and to be sharing this moment with you means the world. Here’s to more music, more memories, and chasing more dreams together. Grateful for you always".

The heartfelt lyrics of "Duniya Alag" penned by Siddharth‑Garima, have been brought to life by Arijit Singh.

Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, the romantic entertainer stars Siddhant and Triptii Dimri as the lead pair.

Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, "Dhadak 2" is set to be released on August 1.

