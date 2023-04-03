Siddaramaiah's post for RCB team wins hearts of fans

Bengaluru, April 3 (IANS) Opposition leader Siddaramaiah's social media post in support of IPL team RCB went viral with sports lovers and fans appreciating the sportive spirit of the veteran Congress leader.

"Cricket is my favorite game. I take pride in the RCB team. The team RCB has the wishes of crores of fans like me.

"I have confidence that our team will lift the cup for sure. As a Kannadiga, my support is always with RCB," Siddaramaiah's post stated.

On Sunday, he watched the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) amid his hectic schedule of campaigning.

Siddaramaiah sat throughout the match in the gallery and enjoyed the game.

The Speaker of Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti and Congress leader Basavaraj Rayareddy accompanied Siddaramaiah. RCB began the journey in the tournament with a bang by registering a thumping win against Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

