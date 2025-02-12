SI held for taking Rs 75,000 bribe in Bihar's Muzzafarpur

Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) A Sub-Inspector in Bihar's Muzaffarpur was arrested red-handed by the Vigilance Department while accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe on Tuesday, police said.

The alleged Sub-Inspector Roshan Kumar, a 2019-batch officer, was posted at Saraiya police station in the district.

According to an official, Roshan Kumar had demanded a Rs 1 lakh bribe from a victim of land misregistration to prepare a favourable supervision report.

"Acting on secret information, the Vigilance Department set a trap, and as soon as the victim handed over Rs 75,000, officers present at the scene nabbed the Sub-Inspector on the spot," said Satyendra Ram, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Department, Patna.

DSP Ram, who led the Vigilance team, said, "A team was formed under my leadership, and we successfully caught the accused officer. He will be investigated and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday."

Roshan Kumar, a resident of Avatar Nagar, Chhapra, had allegedly called the plaintiff near a high school in the Karja police station area during his examination duty to collect the bribe.

The Vigilance Department has been actively cracking down on corruption.

On February 7, two Sub-Inspectors from Khusrupur police station, Patna, were arrested near LNJP Hospital, under Shastri Nagar police station, for taking a Rs 50,000 bribe. Both officers were sent to jail following the Vigilance Department's action.

On January 27, the State Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar arrested Bhogendra Jha, a Revenue Zonal Inspector, for accepting a bribe of Rs 51,000 in Sitamarhi on Monday. Jha, who was deployed as the Zonal Inspector in the Pupri block of the district, was scheduled to retire on Friday (January 31).

On January 17, the SVU of Bihar apprehended two officials of the Horticulture department on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000. The incident took place in Vaishali district and has caused a stir within the department. The two accused officials have been identified as Assistant Director Shashank Kumar and his colleague Arvind Jha.

They were arrested following a complaint lodged by an employee, Gorakh Ram, who alleged that the duo demanded a bribe in exchange for releasing his pending salary.

The anti-corruption drive continues to target officials engaging in bribery and misconduct, reinforcing the government's commitment to clean governance and transparency.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.