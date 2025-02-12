JEE Mains result 2025: Bihar's Panini Sharma tops state with 99.9942 percentile

Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) The results for the January session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 have been released, and Bihar's Panini Sharma has emerged as the state topper, securing an impressive 99.9942 percentile.

With an All India Rank (AIR) of 23, Panini has brought pride to Hajipur, Vaishali, and the entire state of Bihar.

Panini, the son of Sanjay Sharma and Nibha Kumari, completed his schooling in Patna. His father shared that Panini has always been an exceptionally bright student with a keen interest in astronomy and astrophysics.

His academic excellence is further proven by his remarkable achievements in international competitions.

He won the silver medal in the 17th International Olympiad of Astronomy and Astrophysics 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was also selected for OCSC 2023 (Astronomy and Astrophysics), and qualified for INPHO, INCHO, and INAO—choosing Astronomy Camp as his specialisation.

"Panini has always been deeply passionate about astronomy. He has cleared multiple national and international-level competitive exams, and this JEE Mains success is another feather in his cap," said Sanjay Sharma, Panini's father.

Alongside Panini, Abhishek Kumar, another promising student from Bihar, secured 99.8738 percentile, adding to the state's academic glory. His exceptional performance underscores the growing dominance of Bihar's students in competitive exams.

In the JEE Mains 2025 examination, a total of 13,11,544 students registered for the examination, and 12,58,136 (95.93 per cent) candidates appeared in it. The exam was held on January 22-24, and January 28-29 at 618 centres across 304 cities in the country, and 14 students scored 100 percentile.

The outstanding performance of Bihar's students in JEE Mains 2025, especially Panini Sharma's state-topping feat, reflects the dedication, hard work, and increasing academic excellence of students from the region.

With JEE Advanced 2025 ahead, these achievers are now aiming for seats in prestigious IITs and top engineering institutions across India.

