Shyam Rajak appointed as National General Secretary of JD(U)

Patna, Sep 23 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar appointed senior leader Shyam Rajak as the party’s National General Secretary on Monday.

The official announcement came via a letter from Afaq Ahmed Khan, the JD(U) General Secretary and MLC, confirming Rajak's appointment.

Shyam Rajak, a prominent Dalit leader in Bihar, rejoined JD(U) on September 1 this year, marking his second stint with the party.

Since his return, Rajak has been actively involved in a ‘Panchayat Yatra,’ traveling across Bihar, engaging with local communities, and discussing the development work carried out by the Nitish Kumar government.

Rajak has a strong political presence, particularly in the Phulwarisharif Assembly constituency, where he has previously won elections.

His current efforts and visibility have fueled speculation that he is aiming for a JD(U) ticket from Phulwarisharif in the forthcoming Assembly elections, reinforcing his commitment to the party and its leadership.

Shyam Rajak's political journey has been marked by significant shifts between parties, notably from the RJD to JD(U), and back again.

Initially, Rajak began his political career with the RJD but switched to the JD(U), where he held significant influence.

Ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rajak rejoined the RJD, hoping to contest from his stronghold in Phulwarisharif.

However, his ambitions were thwarted when, as part of the Grand Alliance's seat-sharing arrangement, the Phulwarisharif seat was allocated to the CPI(ML).

This decision left Rajak without the opportunity to contest, leading to growing disillusionment.

Despite rejoining the RJD before the 2020 election, Rajak felt increasingly sidelined, as he was neither granted a ticket for the Assembly election nor considered for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Additionally, he was denied key leadership positions within the party.

Frustrated with this treatment, Rajak, who had been the RJD’s National General Secretary, resigned from the party on August 22 this year.

His departure was driven by feelings of being marginalised and overlooked, particularly after leaving the JD(U) to rejoin the RJD. Following his resignation from the RJD, Rajak rejoined the JD(U) on September 1 this year.

