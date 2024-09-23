Cambodia raises 21 million USD for border infrastructure: PM Hun Manet

Phnom Penh, Sep 23 (IANS) Cambodia has so far raised $21 million from charitable people for border infrastructure development, Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Monday.

On August 26, Hun Manet launched the Border Infrastructure Development Fund to raise additional funds to enhance infrastructure along the country's borders, with a focus on the construction of a border ring road.

To date, about 700,000 people have donated approximately $21 million to the fund, he said in an audio message. "The proceeds will be used to build infrastructure along the border, focusing on the development of a border ring road."

The fundraising was still underway until October 31, 2024, he added.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to our compatriots inside and outside the country for giving strong support to the fund," he said.

Hun Manet said since 1994, Cambodia has constructed a border ring road in length of around 1,300 km, or about 50 per cent of the total length, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that the Southeast Asian country has planned to complete the construction of the remaining portion within 10 years at the cost of more than $200 million.

Cambodia shares borders with Vietnam, Laos and Thailand.

