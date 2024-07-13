Shubhangi Atre's biggest USPs are 'my simplicity, childlike nature, & cheerfulness'

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre has shared that when it comes to knowing herself, she is very confident in her skin.

The actress said she is a simple person with a clear understanding of what she wants.

The 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actress said: “I would say my biggest USPs are my simplicity, childlike nature, and cheerfulness. I'm very straightforward, always curious, and a very positive, optimistic, and genuine person. It's easy for me because I know myself very well. I don't get confused; I know who I am, and I stay true to that.”

“I'm the same person I was when I first entered the industry: simple, a bit naive, and quick to trust people. I believe these are great qualities. My mother always told me, ‘Be strong, but don't deceive anyone'. So, even if someone tries to fool me, I stay straightforward. It doesn't mean I let people take advantage of me all the time, but if someone wrongs me, it's their loss. I just keep walking my honest and clear path. And it's easy for me because I know myself very well,” she shared.

Shubhangi said that she is guarded in some situations as well.

“I am a private person. I definitely keep a filter on how much I share and where. Not everyone knows me well, and people might have their own perceptions, but I can't open up to everyone. I have a very close circle, and I can only be very free with them,” she commented.

Talking about seeking validation, she added, “I always ask my sisters, my mom, and my daughter Aashi for their opinions because they are my biggest critics. Their validation means a lot to me and has always had a positive impact on me. Besides that, I always follow my heart and never make decisions with just my head. I always listen to my heart.”

On the work front, she is currently seen portraying the role of Angoori in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’.

The show airs on &TV.

