Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour to celebrate Ganeshotsav in Indore

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actors Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour, who share the screen space in sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, will visit the enchanting city of Indore to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shubhangi plays Angoori Bhabhi, while Rohitashv is seen as her playful Laddo ke Bhaiya, Manmohan Tiwari. Shubhangi, hailing from Indore, looks forward to embracing the spirit of Ganesh Utsav in her hometown.

In contrast, Rohitashv eagerly anticipates discovering the city's renowned night market, indulging in street food, and infusing additional excitement into this magnificent festival.

Sharing her excitement, Shubhangi said: "I am excited to participate in the celebration of Ganesh Utsav in Indore alongside my co-star, affectionately known as Ladoo Ke bhaiya. My beloved hometown, Indore, holds a special place in my heart, and I have cherished witnessing Ganesh Puja festivities since childhood.”

“The city comes alive with a vibrant atmosphere as devoted individuals gather at renowned pandals to pray to Lord Ganesha. This time, I am enthusiastic about exploring popular spots and revisiting my cherished locations in Indore,” she shared.

Added Shubhangi: “The prospect of reuniting with my family, friends, and devoted fans intensifies my anticipation, and I'm eagerly counting down the days until this unforgettable experience commences.”

Rohitashv shared: “Much like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh also boasts incredible Ganpati celebrations, and I'm thrilled to join in these festivities and connect with our fans.”

The show airs on &TV.

