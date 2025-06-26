Shreyas Talpade shares why he has never chased commercial cinema or potboilers in the film industry

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Shreyas Talpade recently opened up about his conscious decision to stay away from typical commercial films and formula-driven potboilers.

The 'Golmaal 2' actor, who has built a career on meaningful and character-driven roles, revealed that creative satisfaction has always mattered more to him than box office numbers or mass appeal. Speaking about his journey, Talpade shared, “In my entire career, my primary focus has been on focusing on my craft. I have always had tremendous self-belief in my abilities and that courage has certainly helped me do my bit. For me personally, I have never taken success or failure both seriously. Both are part and parcel of life and definitely not constant. The only thing for me that's constant in my journey is my consistency and that's what I strive for.”

“For me, trusting the process and focusing on what I need to deliver has been the key factor. I haven't chased commercial cinema and pot-boilers all the time. I always wanted to listen to my heart and do what I wanted, be it a big commercial film or something on OTT or TV.”

Shreyas went on to state, “I feel my personal conviction blended with the unwavering love and blessings from my audience has what helped me remain relevant and I am so grateful to my audience, my directors and producers, my co-actors and everyone who has wished well for me. I am currently all the way more motivated to do well and entertain everyone.”

Work-wise, Shreyas Talpade began his journey in the entertainment industry with Marathi television serials and stage performances. He rose to prominence with his Bollywood debut in Nagesh Kukunoor’s “Iqbal,” where he portrayed a deaf and mute aspiring cricketer—earning widespread acclaim for his performance.

He became a familiar face to mainstream audiences with his role as Pappu Master, Shah Rukh Khan’s friend, in “Om Shanti Om.” Over the years, Talpade has showcased his comic timing in popular films like “Golmaal Returns,” “Welcome to Sajjanpur,” “Golmaal 3,” “Housefull 2,” and “Golmaal Again.”

