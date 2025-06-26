J&K gunfight: Four terrorists trapped in Udhampur's Bihali (Ld)

Jammu, June 26 (IANS) Police said on Thursday that four terrorists are trapped inside the cordoned-off area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, where a gunfight started earlier in the day.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti said that four terrorists are believed to be trapped in the ongoing encounter.

Speaking with reporters, the IGP said the contact with the terrorists was established around 8.30 a.m., but the weather is unfavourable.

“The situation will become clear once the weather improves. As per our assessment, a group of four terrorists is holed up,” he said.

Earlier, the Army said an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Bihali area of Basantgarh following specific inputs.

Officials said that after suspicious movement was reported in the Basantgarh area of the district, security forces started a CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) in the area this morning.

“The security forces came under heavy automatic gunfire, which was returned, triggering an encounter which is now going on. Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot,” officials said.

After the Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed 26 civilians in Baisaran meadow, security forces are on maximum alert in the union territory.

Additional companies of BSF, CRPF and SSB have been made available to Jammu and Kashmir to provide security to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra that starts on July 3 and concludes on August 9, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

The pilgrims approach the cave shrine either through the longer, traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route to reach the cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas.

A mock security drill was held successfully on Wednesday in all the districts through which the Yatris will pass to reach the cave shrine.

All mountain tops are being dominated by the security forces to prevent the terrorists from moving to the hinterland. In addition to the two base camps of Baltal in Ganderbal district and Nunwan (Pahalgam) in Anantnag district, several transit camps have been set up on the two routes to the base camps.

The successful and peaceful conduct of this year’s Amarnath Yatra is a challenge faced by the security forces and the local police, as this Yatra is being held after India and Pakistan engaged in hostilities during which the Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.