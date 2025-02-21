Shreya Ghoshal says ‘Namo Shankara’ is more than just a song

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal’s new track ‘Namo Shankara’ is out and she said that it is more than just a song as it is a heartfelt journey that connects to the cosmic energy of Shambho Shiva.

As MahaShivratri approaches, Ghoshal has come up with "Namo Shankara", a song that is pure bhakti and energy combined, read a statement.

Composed by Kinjal Chatterjee and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Shraddha Pandit, this song is an invocation of Lord Shiva.

Shreya shared "The wait is over! Namo Shankara is out now! Let the resonance of this soul stirring ode to Lord Shiva awaken the Mahadev within you.”

“This is more than just a song-it's a heartfelt journey, that connects you to the cosmic energy of Shambho Shiva," she added.

With damru beats, Sanskrit chants, and Shreya’s vocals, the track carries a power that awakens devotion and transports listeners to Mahadev’s cosmic realm.

She had announced “Namo Shankara” on her Instagram previously.

“Har Har Mahadev! This Mahashivratri, let devotion take over as we present #NamoShankara—a soul-stirring offering to the divine. This song is an ode to the supreme energy of Mahadev. Feel the power and lose yourself in the chants of Shiva. Coming soon! Stay tuned”.

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal is gearing up for a series of live concerts in Chennai and other cities, where she is expected to enchant the audiences with her unmatched vocal brilliance with her "All Hearts" tour.

Speaking about the "All Hearts" tour, Ghoshal's team had previously stated, “Shreya Ghoshal’s All Hearts Tour has been receiving an overwhelming response, and the excitement only continues to grow. She is set to perform next in Chennai, followed by Mumbai and Ahmedabad.”

“Her ability to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and diverse repertoire makes every concert a truly unforgettable experience."

