Don't grant request for 1-hour duty exemption for Muslim staff during Ramzan: K'taka Hindu groups tell govt

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) Hindu groups in Karnataka have objected to the request for granting a one-hour exemption from duty to government employees belonging to the Muslim community during the month of Ramzan.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Vice Presidents M.R.M. Hussain and Syed Ahmad recently wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting him to allow Muslim employees to perform prayers and break their fast by giving them one-hour exemption from duty.

The Karnataka government has yet to make a decision on the matter.

The demand was raised following similar announcements by the governments of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which allowed Muslim employees to leave work early during the fasting month of Ramzan.

Pramod Muthalik, Chief of Sri Rama Sena, strongly opposed the request on Friday, stating, "The Constitution, drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, grants equal freedom for the practice of all religions. India is a secular nation. However, making special arrangements for government employees of a particular religion is incorrect and condemnable. It would be wrong if the Karnataka government approves this demand.

“Will the government consider such special arrangements when Hindus observe fasts during Shivratri, Ekadashi, and other festivals?

“Today, they are asking for a one-hour exemption during Ramzan; tomorrow, they may demand exemptions from duty every Friday for prayers."

“These demands should not be entertained by the government. If it is permitted, Hindus will be compelled to stage protests,” Muthalik warned.

He pointed out that if the Hindu community began demanding exemptions during their religious festivals, government offices would remain empty, as Hindus celebrate festivals frequently.

Significantly, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has yet to make a decision on the matter.

In their letter to CM Siddaramaiah, the Congress leaders stated, "With the month of Ramzan approaching, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have allowed Muslim employees to leave work early, considering the fact that they will be fasting. We request you to consider a similar exemption in Karnataka."

M.R.M. Hussain further stated that allowing Muslim employees to leave early during Ramzan would be a considerate gesture without any ulterior motive.

"It will send a good message if granted, but if not, there is no issue. The final decision rests with the Chief Minister, and this matter should not turn into a controversy," he said.

He also questioned why the BJP, which is expected to oppose the move, has remained silent on the NDA-led Andhra Pradesh government's decision to allow Muslim employees to leave work early.

