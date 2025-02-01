Shreya Ghoshal releases ‘Saraswati Vandana’ ahead of Basant Panchami

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) With Basanti Panchami just around the corner, renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal decided to treat the fans with a beautiful rendition of Saraswati Vandana, paying tribute to Goddess Saraswati.

The Saraswati Vandana has been composed by Shreya Ghoshal herself, in collaboration with music producer Kinjal Chatterjee. We all will be celebrating the festival of Basanti Panchami tomorrow on 2nd February.

Posting her latest track on her official IG, Shreya Ghoshal captioned, "With deep devotion and love, we present our rendition of Saraswati Vandana. May her divine grace fill our lives with wisdom, art, and endless creativity. Tune in and let the blessings flow!"

Enchanted by the track, one of the Instagram users mentioned in the comment section, "The sheer purity and divinity she has poured into this song! as if the Goddess herself is whispering in my ears. I can truly imagine Maa Saraswati’s presence, and she must look exactly the way Shreya Ghoshal sounds. I’m in tears as I write this. May God protect Shreya and bless her music forever."

Meanwhile, another one wrote, "This mantra reminds me of my Bal Vikas days and resonates with me until today. The sarod adds so much beauty to this. Such a gorgeous composition, SG. Thank you."

On a different note, Shreya Ghoshal joined forces with Jaani and B Praak for another devotional track "Aayiye Ram Ji." Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, the heartfelt prayer to Lord Ram has been composed by B Praak. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Jaani.

Talking about "Aayiye Ram Ji", Shreya Ghoshal revealed, “It’s always a blessing to lend my voice to a devotional song, and Shriya has brought it to life beautifully with her heartfelt performance in ‘Aayiye Ram Ji.’ Singing this track was a deeply emotional and sacred experience for me. B Praak and Jaani are exceptionally talented artists, and it’s always a pleasure to collaborate with them. I wish them the very best for this wonderful new initiative with Kripa Records.”

