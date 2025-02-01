Union Budget 2025: UDAAN will expand regional connectivity & boost tourism in NE, says Industry body

Guwahati, Feb 1 (IANS) The Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) hailing the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday said that the modified UDAAN scheme would expand regional connectivity and tourism opportunities in the northeast.

FINER President Bajrang Lohia said that the measures proposed by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget reflected the government's vision of long-term, sustainable growth for the northeastern region.

According to the Budget, under the modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), the Regional Connectivity Scheme would be expanded to 120 new destinations in the country, including enhanced connectivity for the northeastern region.

The scheme would focus on smaller airports and helipads in hilly and remote districts to boost regional air travel and target to carry four crore passengers in the next 10 years.

Renowned Economist, M.P. Bezbaruah, called the Budget business-oriented, balancing economic and social aspects.

He welcomed income tax cuts for middle-class relief and economic boost, while corporate tax stability benefits the stock market.

Agriculture saw a major focus, though rural employment initiatives need sustainability.

He emphasised structured MSME growth, noted manufacturing requires long-term vision and raised concerns over China's global AI dominance.

Additionally, Bezbaruah pointed out the lack of social security for gig workers while appreciating the controlled fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent.

FINER remains committed to engaging with stakeholders and policymakers to ensure that the benefits of the Union Budget 2025 reach the industries and people of the northeastern region.

The organisation applauds the Finance Minister for a comprehensive and forward-looking budget that lays the foundation for robust economic growth and social development.

Former FINER President R.S. Joshi, welcoming the Budget, appreciated the government's efforts towards "Viksit Bharat 2047", coming out with a clear roadmap to make it a reality.

He noted that the Budget caters to all sections of society, beginning with agriculture and concluding with benefits for the middle class.

Joshi lauded the calibrated approach toward balancing rural and urban economies and noted that GDP growth needs to be elevated to eight per cent from the previous 6.6 per cent.

