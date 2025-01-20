Shreya Ghoshal attends Coldplay's gig with ‘70+ year old dad’, hubby Shiladitya

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Singer Shreya Ghoshal attended Coldplay's concert in Mumbai with her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and her over 70-year-old father Bishwajit Ghoshal. She also revealed that she got emotional during one of the songs played by the band.

Taking to Instagram, she posted an array of pictures and clips from the gig. In a couple of videos, she was seen singing along to Coldplay's tracks such as “A Sky Full of Stars”, “Fix You” and “Paradise”.

In the last clip, the “Zaalima” singer was seen walking towards the concert venue and her husband recorded the video.

In the clip, she is heard saying: "It's a lot of work to come to a concert. It's better to just be on the stage."

For the caption, she wrote: “Just pure love for @coldplay . Swipe till the last video to know everything! My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience.”

She added: “Couldn’t stop my tears for Fix You! My 70+ year old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up. #coldplay #coldplayconcert #coldplayindia.”

For the unversed, Coldplay will perform in Mumbai on 18, 19, and 21 January this year. Meanwhile, the second leg of the Indian tour will take place in Ahmedabad on 25 and 26 January.

The band includes frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

Earlier actress Mrunal Thakur joined the long list of attendees who grooved to the tunes of the rock band.

