Emergency warning issued over category three cyclone in Australia

Canberra, Jan 20 (IANS) A tropical cyclone affecting the northwest coast of Western Australia (WA) has been upgraded to a category three storm, Australia's national provider of weather services said on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) on Monday morning upgraded Tropical Cyclone Sean from a category two system, warning of wind speeds of up to 185 km per hour, reports Xinhua news agency.

Authorities have ordered residents of towns along WA's northwest Pilbara Coast, over 1,000 km north of Perth, to shelter indoors, with the cyclone posing an immediate threat to lives and homes.

"You are in danger and need to act immediately," an emergency warning issued by the WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said.

Residents have been advised to stay in the strongest and safest part of buildings and to stay away from windows and doors.

The cyclone formed off the Pilbara Coast on Sunday as a category one storm, bringing heavy rainfall and widespread thunderstorm activity to the region.

The BoM said on Monday that intense local rainfall could cause flash flooding.

"People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to help their neighbours," the bureau said.

It said that the cyclone was expected to turn southwest and move away from the coast into the Indian Ocean later on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.