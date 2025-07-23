Shravan Shivratri celebrated with devotion, spiritual fervour across nation

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) A wave of devotion swept across the country on Wednesday as devotees gathered at Shiva temples to mark the auspicious occasion of Shravan Shivratri by performing 'jalabhishek' and offering prayers.

On this spiritually significant day, devotees performed jalabhishek, the sacred ritual of offering water to the Shivling. Pilgrims who undertook the annual Kanwar Yatra collected holy Ganga water to offer at temples as an expression of their devotion.

Every Shiva devotee eagerly awaits Sawan Shivratri, as it is considered a special day to perform abhishek and express deep reverence to Lord Shiva.

Regarded as the second most important festival dedicated to Lord Shiva after Maha Shivratri, this occasion holds immense spiritual significance.

Although the entire month of Sawan is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, Sawan Shivratri holds a unique place in the hearts of devotees, as it is believed that prayers and rituals performed on this day bring spiritual upliftment and fulfil wishes.

The festival was celebrated with great pomp and religious fervour throughout the country. Major Shiva temples across India organised special pujas and darshan for devotees. At these temples, Lord Shiva was ceremoniously anointed with sacred Ganga water.

The celebration of Sawan Shivratri was particularly vibrant in northern states including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar.

In Uttar Pradesh, devotees started gathering from early morning to take a holy dip in the Saryu River. The Shiva temples along the riverbanks were elaborately decorated for the occasion.

Security was tightened across the state to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Long queues of devotees were seen outside temples from the early hours.

In Varanasi, a massive number of devotees thronged the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer their prayers.

"The faith in Kashi is truly boundless. I've had the desire to come here for a very long time, and now I've finally arrived. I had darshan of Mahadev, feeling truly blessed," said a devotee.

Another devotee shared, "We have been standing here for the past four hours, but our enthusiasm is high and we will stay here till we get darshan inside the temple."

In Ghaziabad, a large number of Kanwariyas arrived at the Dudheshwarnath Mahadev Temple to perform jalabhishek.

Speaking to reporters, Mahant Narayan Giri explained, "The significance of Sawan Shivratri lies in the legend of the Samudra Manthan. During that time, when poison emerged, Lord Shiva consumed it. It is said that crores of gods performed abhishek on Lord Shiva. Since then, the tradition of offering jal at Dudheshwarnath has continued since ancient times."

In Prayagraj, devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam and used the sacred waters for jalabhishek rituals.

A devotee told IANS, "This is the Shivratri that falls in the month of Sawan. On this day, Lord Shankar is offered jalabhishek and panchamrit abhishek. Each offering holds its own significance. Some offer oil, some water, some use belpatra-infused water, and some use Ganga water. The type of abhishek depends on the devotee’s wish and holds different meanings."

In Uttarakhand, a large number of devotees gathered at the historic Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple, believed to be the abode of Daksh Prajapati, the father of Goddess Sati, who was the first wife of Lord Shiva.

"We are here today at the Shiv Temple, which is considered the home of Lord Shiv's in-laws. It is believed that when we perform jalabhishek here, Lord Shiv becomes pleased. According to the holy texts, Lord Shiv runs the world from here, and we truly feel the divine presence," said a devotee.

In the national capital Delhi, the Kalkaji Temple also witnessed a heavy influx of devotees. A beautifully adorned idol of Lord Shiva was installed, where devotees performed jalabhishek.

Speaking to IANS, the Peethadheeshwar of Kalkaji Temple, Surendranath Avadhoot, said, "The month of Shravan holds special significance for the worship of Lord Shiva. This year, Shravan Shivratri falls on July 23. Devotees will perform jalabhishek at Shiva temples in their respective regions. The auspicious time (muhurat) for jalabhishek begins at 3:35 a.m., which is considered highly auspicious according to the scriptures."

He further added, "During the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), a deadly poison emerged that threatened the universe. Lord Shiva consumed the poison to save creation, turning his throat blue and earning him the name Neelkantha. The act of offering water to the Shivling is believed to honour Lord Shiva's sacrifice and help alleviate the pain he endured from the poison."

As the day progressed, devotion continued to flow across regions with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" resonating through temple premises.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.