Suzanne Bernert remembers late husband Akhil Mishra on birth anniversary

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Suzanne Bernert has remembered her late husband Akhil Mishra on his birth anniversary and said that she is grateful for the years they had together.

Suzanne, who has worked on projects such as Ramdhanu - The Rainbow and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, took to X, formerly called Twitter, penned a post for her late husband and shared a picture.

She wrote: “It would have been your Birthday today. I don't know what to write as it still feels unreal that this is already the second one you are not here. Your fans miss you and your family here in Germany.”

The actress said that her husband gave her so many years of happiness.

“Taught me so many things. One of them was to move on but that's the hardest. I am being loved again and that was your wish for me. Always wanting everything good for me.”

She added: “We both knew we won't be getting old together and I am grateful for the years we had together. Feeding you a piece of cake wherever you are my Love.”

Akhil Mishra worked in films such as the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain’. He passed away after an accident in the kitchen aged 67 in 2023.

Akhil Mishra, was born 1965. He has worked in films such as ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Gandhi, My Father’ and television serials such as ‘Pradhanmantri’.

He gained popularity by doing the cameo role of Librarian Dubey in '3 Idiots' and playing the role of Umed Singh Bundela in Uttaran starring Tina Datta and Rashami Desai.

Akhil was first married to Manju Mishra in 1983 who had acted with him in his first feature film 'Dhat Tere...Ki' in 1983 and a serial 'Grihalakshmi Ka Jinn'. After Manju’s death in 1997, he got married to German actress Suzanne Bernert in February 2009.

Suzanne is known for working in ‘Ramdhanu - The Rainbow’, ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd’.

She has also worked in the TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She portrayed Sonia Gandhi on the television series 7 RCR, and in the Hindi film The Accidental Prime Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.