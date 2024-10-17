Shraddha Kapoor blesses herself in style

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently captivated her fans on social media with a series of her stunning photographs.

Known for her enchanting beauty and infectious charm, the ‘Baaghi’ actress, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share glimpses of her radiant self, leaving her fans base in awe of her utter beauty. Shraddha posted a couple of her gorgeous photos, exuding natural elegance and showcasing her effortless style. Alongside them, she wrote, “Nothing to do... Just blessing myself.” Whether she’s wearing a chic outfit or sporting a casual look, her confidence shines through. In a recent set of photos, the 'Stree 2' actress posed with utmost grace and style.

The first image shows her with her hand placed on her head. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white body-hugging gown, with her makeup game on point. In one photo, Shraddha wore a stylish short dress, while in another, she sported a blue skirt paired with a multi-coloured top and a sparkling black blazer. Fans flocked to the comments section to shower praise on the actress. In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor continues to make waves in the film industry with her impressive body of work and diverse roles. Known for her ability to effortlessly switch between different genres, the actress has garnered a massive fan base and critical acclaim for her performances.

Shraddha, daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, began her acting career with a small role in the 2010 heist film 'Teen Patti'. She soon secured her first leading role in the teen drama 'Luv Ka The End'. She experienced a significant breakthrough in her career with her portrayal of a singer in the romantic musical 'Aashiqui 2' which became a commercial success. The 37-year-old actress is currently basking in the success of her recent release, 'Stree 2' that also starred Rajkummar Rao. The Amar Kaushik directorial was released on August 15, 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.