Nigerian President confirms over 100 killed in gasoline tanker explosion

Abuja, Oct 17 (IANS) The death toll of a gasoline tanker explosion in Nigeria's northern state of Jigawa early this week exceeded 100, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's spokesman said.

A statement issued on Wednesday evening by Bayo Onanuga, a senior presidential spokesman, on behalf of Tinubu, described as "devastating" the night inferno in Majiya, a town in the Taura local government area of Jigawa late Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Nigerian leader directed a delegation of senior officials to condole with the families of the deceased, assess the situation at the scene of the incident, and visit scores of injured people in the hospital.

He also directed that emergency aid, including medical supplies, food, and shelter, be extended to the victims receiving treatment and others affected by the tanker fire, reports Xinhua news agency.

While assuring the citizens of the government's better commitment to the swift and comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across the country, Tinubu further directed the road safety police to strengthen night travel measures, such as increased patrols, stricter enforcement of safety regulations, and other highway safety mechanisms to prevent recurrences of the incident.

Earlier, the police had confirmed at least 90 people were killed and 50 others injured following the explosion. The victims were mostly people who had rushed to the scene to collect gasoline after the tanker lost control and overturned, a police spokesman earlier told Xinhua news agency.

A mass burial for the deceased was held Wednesday morning, said Shi'isu Lawan Adam, the spokesman for the police in Jigawa.

