Anil Kapoor, Sonam wish Sanjay Kapoor on his 59th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor is celebrating his 59th birthday on Thursday. On his special day, members of his family shared their best wishes for him.

His brother Anil Kapoor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture with Sanjay. He wrote on the picture, “Happy Birthday to the notoriously charming, witty, and hilarious brother in the Kapoor khandan! Wishing you a day full of laughs and love, and a year that's even more epic”.

His niece, and the daughter of Anil, Sonam Kapoor also wished her uncle with a throwback picture. She wrote, “Happy birthday Chachu”.

Meanwhile, Sanjay, who has mostly switched to his work on OTT, was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Anil Kapoor, who was recently seen hosting the third season of the streaming reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, has two big ticket entertainers right up his alley.

The actor will be seen in the NTR Jr. and Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘War 2’, and the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer ‘Alpha’, both the films belong to the fabled spy-universe of YRF. ‘Alpha’ also marks the first female-led action film universe which so far has seen all its parts become superhits or blockbusters.

Earlier this year, he was seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’ and later in ‘Savi’ alongside Divya Khossla. The later has locked horns with Dharma Productions head-honcho Karan Johar over his latest film ‘Jigra’ headlined by Anil’s ‘Alpha’ co-star Alia Bhatt.

Sonam, on her part, will be next seen in ‘Battle for Bittora’ which is based on the eponymous book by Anuja Chauhan.

Anuja is the same author on whose book ‘The Zoya Factor’ Sonam’s film of the same name was based.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.