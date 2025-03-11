Should block roads like farmers, for two years: Cong’s Rashid Alvi fans fire over Waqf Bill

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday kicked up a fresh row with his controversial remarks on Waqf Amendment Bill and made an ‘inflammatory’ suggestion to the Muslim community, suggesting them to hold road blockages much like what the farmers did during their months-long stir.

Rashid Alvi, speaking to IANS, said that the community has a right to protest against the ‘enforced’ legislation and they should show their resistance to it, by organising sit-in protests on the streets.

His call for two-years blockade of the roads and streets came when he was questioned about All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s warning that it will create multiple Shaheen Bagh stirs (like CAA protests 2020) across the country.

Alvi said, “They should have altered their statement to some extent. Instead of saying that they will turn the country into Shaheen Bagh, they should have said that they will stand firmly against the Centre’s high-handedness on the Waqf bill.”

He further stated, “They should have said that they will protest like farmers and block the roads like the farmers did for two years by organising sit-in protests on the streets.”

Notably, the Shaheen Bagh protest in the national capital, against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2020, earned itself global spotlight over claims that the new law will deprive the community of their basic rights.

The roads were blocked for several months, with protesters camping at the Shaheen Bagh for months, thereby giving the daily commuters a harrowing time.

Government had tried to puncture the Opposition’s claims of discrimination against the Muslims under the CAA but the latter largely succeeded in convincing the public with its narrative, that the new law will be detrimental and damaging to their existing rights and privileges in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.