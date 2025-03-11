Govt to probe alleged re-branding of Central schemes, misuse of funds in Punjab

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday assured Parliament of an inquiry into the alleged rebranding of Union government schemes like MGNREGA and misuse of funds of Central schemes for political gains by ruling parties in states like Punjab.

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Lok Sabha that a team will be sent to inquire into complaints of misuse of funds and violation of rules as pointed out by Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

“I want to assure the member that wherever there is non-compliance of directives, misuse of funds and violation of rules we will send a team, conduct an inquiry and take action,” said Chouhan.

The inquiry was promised by Chouhan after Kaur alleged, during Question Hour, the diversion of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) funds through Block Development Officers in Punjab.

“The funds are being released to preferred people by completely bypassing the elected panchayats,” she said, citing the example of Singhe Wala village in Lambi Tehsil which falls in her Bathinda constituency.

The Punjab MP also complained that the Chief Minister and state Agriculture minister were personally visiting the houses of beneficiaries and handing over certificates to them and photos of both the leaders are printed on them.

In the case of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAWAS) also, photos of state leaders have been pasted on documents.

Earlier, a similar issue came up in the House when Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan accused the West Bengal government of rebranding Central schemes.

Replying to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee over the alleged denial of MGNREGA funds to the states for over the past three years, Paswan hinted at the state’s own actions for the curb on release of central funds.

He said the state had renamed Central schemes and indulged in lapses like breaking a tender into three parts. “When Central teams went there, our officials were ill-treated,” said the MoS.

Banerjee alleged that every time the issue is raised in the House, the government claims that there are 25 lakh fraud cases related to MANREGA in the state. “My contention is that if there is fraud in 25 lakh cases, you may take action against them. But you cannot stop benefits of 10 crore people because of these cases,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.