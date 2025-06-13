Shoot at sight order in Dhubri district to maintain peace and harmony: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a “shoot at sight” order in the Dhubri district for those who try to disturb communal peace and harmony in the locality.

Sarma, who visited Dhubri on Friday, told reporters here, “I have instructed the police to take strict action against those who try to create any disturbance towards upholding communal peace and harmony in the Dhubri district. If required, police will carry out ‘shoot at sight’ order at night towards miscreants to maintain a peaceful situation here.”

He also said, “Since last week, the law-and-order situation in Dhubri has been challenging. The day after Bakra Eid, some elements kept a severed cow head in front of a Hanuman Mandir. People from both communities thereafter met, and the peace committee also held discussions, and it seemed to have resolved. But the next day, another cow head was kept in the premises. Then there was a stone pelting incident too. Moreover, there were posters to include Dhubri as part of Bangladesh that were pasted here. A communal group has been active here to spread unrest, and we have adopted a zero tolerance policy against the same.”

The Chief Minister also said that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and, CRPF will also be sent to Dhubri on Friday. He mentioned that pending cases against criminals will be proceeded with, and proper actions will be taken. “What transpired in Dhubri during Bakra Eid, and how are we responding to the situation. We are fully committed to ensure enforcement of Law and Order in the district and defeat all communal forces,” Sarma said, adding, “A new beef mafia has emerged in Dhubri, which procured thousands of animals just ahead of Eid. Investigation is underway, and the perpetrators will be put behind bars.”

The CM further said, “Recently, there have been some political changes in the state of Assam and Bangladesh. After this, a particular section has become extremely active online and on the ground level and is trying to create a planned negative environment, like the incident of throwing beef in the Hanuman temple of Dhubri.”

