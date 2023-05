May 05, 2023

AP SSC Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP SSC 2023 results on Saturday, May 6 at 11 am. The board on Friday announced the date and time of the declaration of results. Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana will release the results of SSC Public Examinations 2023 at toa press conference tomorrow, a release from Directorate of Government Examinations said.