KKK13 Confirmed Contestant List With Photos
Katron Ke Khiladi is one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. If you are one of them, waiting for the new season, or wants to know about the contestants' list. Then, this piece of news is for you. The show is about to start in June or July, and speculations have been doing the rounds about the contestants' list. Here's the confirmed contestants' list of KKK13:
Shiv Thakare
Archana Gautam
Soundous Mufakir
Anjum Fakih
Anjali Anand
Sheezan Khan
Rohit Roy
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Arjit Taneja
Nyrraa M Banerji
Aishwarya Sharma
Daisy Shah
Dino James