Shoaib Ibrahim shares health update on wife Dipika Kakar after she underwent long surgery for liver cancer

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim, on Wednesday, took to social media to update fans on the health of his wife, Dipika Kakar, following her intense 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer.

He expressed gratitude for the support they have received and assured everyone that Dipika is now in stable condition as she begins her recovery journey. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared a note that read, “Hi everyone, Sorry I couldn’t update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hrs. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She’s in some pain, but she’s stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se for your love, prayers, and support, it truly means a lot. I will update you all once she’s out of the ICU. Thank you once again Keep praying for her.”

On June 3, Dipika Kakar underwent a long 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. Earlier, on June 2, Shoaib Ibrahim shared on his Instagram Story that his wife was set to undergo a major surgical procedure as part of her treatment plan. "Dippi's surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. It's going to be a long surgery... She needs all your prayers & strength the most... Please keep her in your prayers," Shoaib wrote.

In a vlog posted on his official YouTube channel on May 15, Shoaib Ibrahim had revealed that Dipika had been diagnosed with a liver tumor about the size of a tennis ball. He mentioned that further tests were underway to determine if the growth was cancerous.

Shortly after, Dipika confirmed the diagnosis herself, announcing that she was battling stage 2 liver cancer. The Sasural Simar Ka actress shared that the past few weeks had been among the most challenging periods she and her family had ever faced.

An excerpt from Dipika Kakar’s post read, “As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.