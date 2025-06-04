MHT CET 2025 Result Date Announced: Maharashtra PCM, PCB Results on June 16

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released that the final answer key for the exam of MHT CET 2025 is now available. All those candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org The result of PCB and PCM streams is likely to be declared on June 16, 2025.

MHT CET 2025 Exam Details

The MHT CET 2025 exam was taken for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and allied courses at institutions in Maharashtra. More than 7.64 lakh students took the exam, which was conducted in two streams: PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics). The exams for the PCB group were conducted from April 22 to April 30, and the PCM exams were conducted from May 2 to May 17.

How to get MHT CET 2025 Results

Candidates can find their results on the official website by these steps:

Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the concerned course link: Under the results heading, click on the link corresponding to your course.

Enter your login details: Use your application number and password/date of birth to log in.

View and download your result: After you have logged in, you can view and download your result.

Save a copy and get a printout: For reference purposes, save a copy of your result and get a printout.

Counseling Process to Commence Shortly

Following the announcement of results, the counseling process will commence for admissions to various undergraduate courses run by state colleges. Candidates are requested to watch the official website for detailed counseling schedules and additional updates.

Other Exam Result Dates

State CET Cell has also released preliminary result dates for other entrance tests:

BBCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET & 5-Year LLB CET: June 4

B.Design CET: June 9

3-Year LLB CET: June 17

Candidates are suggested to visit the official website frequently for updates on these tests.

