Cochin University CUSAT CAT 2025 Results Out at cusat.ac.in: Direct Link Here

The results for the Cochin University Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) 2025 were officially announced today, June 4 at 12:30 PM by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Junaid Bushiri.

Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scores online at results.cusat.ac.in or admissions.cusat.ac.in.

How to Check Your CUSAT CAT 2025 Result:

Visit the official website cusat.ac.in

Direct Link: admissions.cusat.ac.in

Click on the link for “CUSAT CAT 2025 Result”

Log in using your registered credentials

View and download your result

Take a printout for future use

What’s Next After the Result?

The CUSAT CAT 2025 exam was held from May 10 to 12 in an online format. Now that results are out, the counselling process will start soon, likely later this month. Here's what to expect:

Online registration for counselling

Selection of courses and colleges

Uploading necessary documents

Seat allotment

Payment of admission fees

Some courses have limited seats. For example:

Marine Engineering: 80 seats

Naval Architecture & Ship Building: 42 seats (15 reserved for Indian Navy candidates)

Note:

The final answer key was released on May 26 so students could verify their responses in advance.

Stay updated by checking the official website regularly for counselling dates and further instructions.