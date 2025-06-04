Cochin University CUSAT CAT 2025 Results Out at cusat.ac.in: Direct Link Here
The results for the Cochin University Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) 2025 were officially announced today, June 4 at 12:30 PM by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Junaid Bushiri.
Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scores online at results.cusat.ac.in or admissions.cusat.ac.in.
How to Check Your CUSAT CAT 2025 Result:
Visit the official website cusat.ac.in
Direct Link: admissions.cusat.ac.in
Click on the link for “CUSAT CAT 2025 Result”
Log in using your registered credentials
View and download your result
Take a printout for future use
What’s Next After the Result?
The CUSAT CAT 2025 exam was held from May 10 to 12 in an online format. Now that results are out, the counselling process will start soon, likely later this month. Here's what to expect:
Online registration for counselling
Selection of courses and colleges
Uploading necessary documents
Seat allotment
Payment of admission fees
Some courses have limited seats. For example:
Marine Engineering: 80 seats
Naval Architecture & Ship Building: 42 seats (15 reserved for Indian Navy candidates)
Note:
The final answer key was released on May 26 so students could verify their responses in advance.
Stay updated by checking the official website regularly for counselling dates and further instructions.