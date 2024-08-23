Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets farmers in Patna, promises Centre's support

Patna, Aug 23 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday interacted with farmers in Patna and ensured full cooperation from Centre.

Chouhan admired the farmers of Bihar. He praised their dedication and innovative practices, despite the challenges posed by the small size of their landholdings, and highlighted the support they receive from the government.

He stated, "I salute the farmers of Bihar. The hardworking farmers here are experimenting every day with their work, supported by the government. Today, along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Agriculture Minister Mangal Pandey, we interacted with some farmers and discussed their achievements and challenges. I am pleased to see Bihar setting new records in various sectors.”

He further said maize is now being produced on a large scale, and the ethanol plant is helping farmers get a fair price. Bihar's makhana (fox nuts) is highly nutritious, and farmers are working hard to increase its production. The makhana produced here has great potential for export.

“The Government of India will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Commerce to establish a comprehensive export system and support the export of makhana,” he said.

Chouhan also highlighted the potential for other agricultural products in Bihar, such as honey, Katarni rice, and Magahi Paan, mentioning the infinite possibilities for growth in these areas. He mentioned the government's initiatives, including the fourth agricultural roadmap launched by the Agriculture Minister, and emphasised the need to increase the production of pulses in Bihar.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released a new list of 120 seeds across 65 varieties, which includes good quality seeds for pulses, maize, and paddy. The Government of India would provide full support to improve seed quality and increase agricultural production in Bihar,” Chouhan said.

He further mentioned the need for the Central Government to facilitate local production of agricultural inputs in Bihar. He noted that with the recent rains, paddy transplantation is progressing well, and there is no drought. Preparations are also underway for the Rabi season, and the government is ensuring a sufficient supply of fertilizers, including DAP and urea. The demand from Bihar for fertilizers will be communicated to the Fertilizer Minister, and adequate supplies will be ensured.

Chouhan stressed the importance of strengthening the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (Agricultural Science Centres) in Bihar and expressed his commitment to working together with the Bihar government to support the state's farmers.

He ensured the commitment of the Bihar Government and the central government to advancing agriculture in the state. He emphasised the need to accelerate agricultural progress, involve more people in farming, and develop the agricultural sector.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision of a developed India by 2047, which includes prosperous farmers, increased agricultural production, and the development of areas like food processing and natural farming. I am highly satisfied with the visit and thankful to the Bihar government for their efforts in supporting the farmers,” he added.

