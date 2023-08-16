Shivraj govt comes up with 25-point resolution, makes lucrative promises

Bhopal, Aug 16 (IANS) With bare few months left for the state Assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made several lucrative promises on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister promised to ensure economic growth, connectivity improvement, employment in the public sector, urbanisation and a lot more by 2030.

Chouhan led the BJP government has set over 25 points resolutions to achieve the targets to ensure and to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state till Independence Day in 2030.

Addressing the people of the state at Lal Pared Ground in Bhopal, Chouhan said his government would make all possible efforts to expand the size of Madhya Pradesh's economy to Rs 45 lakh crore by 2030.

Besides making more than 6,000 well-equipped "CM Rise" schools operational by 2030, efforts would be made to bring more than one crore people of Madhya Pradesh above the poverty line, he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that there will be at least one government college in each development block so that students can get the facility of higher education near their homes.

The list of Shivraj government’s resolution for 2030 also includes providing employment opportunities for five lakh youths in the field of IT and 5-G network services in the state.

"We will double the per capita income of the state. It will be taken up to Rs 2.8 lakh from the current Rs 1.4 lakh. To increase the total agricultural production of the state to the level of 10 crore metric tonnes, full irrigation facilities will be made available in every corner of every farmer's field. Irrigation potential will be increased to 65 lakh hectares," the resolution added.

It also promised to expand the road network of one lakh km and to ensure that every district headquarters are connected by four-lane roads besides connecting all urban bodies with two-lane roads. "At least 30-bedded fully equipped hospital facilities will be available at every development block headquarters. There will be at least one government college in each development block so that students can get the facility of higher education near their homes," it said.

Further to encourage 'Make in Madhya Pradesh', the state government promised growth in the state's exports up to Rs 1 lakh crore and a new greenfield airport.

The resolution also said that an industrial corridor will also be built between the state's capital city Bhopal and the economic city Indore.

