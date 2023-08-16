Assam BJP woman leader suicide case: Prime accused blames another leader

Guwahati, Aug 16 (IANS) The death of a key BJP woman leader Indrani Tahbildar in Assam has taken a new turn with the prime accused Anurag Chaliha, who was arrested on the charges of abetting suicide, claiming that one Abhimanyu Das is responsible for Tahbildar’s "unnatural" death.

The BJP leader’s husband, in his complaint, had accused Chaliha for Tahbildar's suicide. Subsequently, a Guwahati police team arrested the accused in Sivasagar on Monday night.

Chaliha was brought to Guwahati and according to police sources, during the initial investigation, the accused pleaded innocent. Moreover, Chaliha told police that one Abhimanyu Das played a pivotal role that led to Tahbildar’s death.

According to Chaliha's statement, Das allegedly harassed Tahbildar in a locked hotel room in Meghalaya’s Nongpoh neighbourhood, by physically and verbally abusing her.

Chaliha also claimed that Das allegedly forced Tahbildar to withdraw her candidacy for the Barpeta constituency in the next Lok Sabha elections in order to win the support of some powerful people.

Furthermore, it was claimed that Das used coercion and persuasion to gain control of the Barpeta Kisan Morcha and become its president.

According to Chaliha's confession, Das threatened Tahbildar that if she didn't agree with his requests, he would reveal her private images to the world.

Further, he claimed that Das intended to coerce Tahbildar into having a sexual relationship with him.

Chaliha also alleged that Das blackmailed him and transferred his intimate pictures with Tahbildar to his laptop. Later, he made the pictures public, Chaliha told police.

Meanwhile, police refused to issue any official statement on the issue.

A senior official said that the investigation is underway.

Tahbildar was discovered dead at her Guwahati home on August 11. A medical test revealed that she had taken over 60 sleeping pills, which the police believe led to her death.

Members of her party told the media that she killed herself because her private photos with Chaliha were leaked online and became viral.

The Assam BJP dismissed Chaliha from the primary membership the day after Tahbildar died.

