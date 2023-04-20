Shivakumar fears rejection of nomination, brother files papers from Kanakapura too

Bengaluru, April 20 (IANS) In a surprising development, Congress Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh on Thursday submitted his nomination from Kanakapura Assembly seat, from where his brother and state party chief D.K. Shivakumar had filed papers on April 17.

According to sources, Suresh has filed nomination against the backdrop of apprehensions of rejection of Shivakumar's nomination.

Talking to the media, Suresh maintained that a befitting answer needs to be given to conspiracies of the BJP. "I have submitted a nomination based on certain information. BJP wants to finish off opposition parties. The returning office is also under the control of the government.

"I don't know the politics of hatred and enmity. The people of Kanakapura will give their answers on May 10. Presently, I have submitted my nomination to the Kanakapura seat. Wait and watch, as to who will remain in the fray finally," he said.

Suresh was expected to file nomination from Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru against BJP senior leader R. Ashoka. Ashoka is also contesting in Kanakapura constituency against his brother Shivakumar.

It was earlier decided to field Suresh from Padmanabhanagar. Shivakumar had also confirmed this on Wednesday. However, the development has raised curiosity and has become a hot topic of discussion in state political corridors.

Sources said that the nomination submitted by Shivakumar has invited certain objections. Considering the eventuality of the property details furnished in the nomination leading to problems, the decision is taken to field Suresh as a candidate after discussing with close circle of top leaders and legal experts.

Thursday was the last day for submission of nomination papers.

