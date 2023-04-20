Will Scindia dare to hit the streets over BJP's unfulfilled promises, asks Digvijaya

Bhopal, April 20 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday launched a scathing attack against Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, questioning his silence over the major issues facing Madhya Pradesh.

The two-time former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh asked whether Scindia will dare to hit the streets over the unfulfilled promises of the BJP, like he did when he was in the Congress.

Singh also claimed that Scindia himself had distributed certificates of farm loans in his home district Gwalior.

"You (Scindia) left the Congress saying the promises made before the 2018 Assembly elections were not fulfilled. You had then warned to hit the streets for the people of Madhya Pradesh. I am asking you today, have farmers' loans been waved? Are the issues related to unemployment and recruitment of school teachers resolved? Lakhs of posts are vacant while the backlogs have also not been filled. Will you dare to hit the streets against the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh," Singh asked while addressing a press conference in Shajapur on Thursday.

Singh also claimed that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government had begun the process of waving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, which the party had promised in its election manifesto.

"The process of waving farm loans was started and in the first round, loans up to Rs 50,000 were waved and certificates were also distributed. However, a group of 'bikau' MLAs shifted to the BJP and ousted the Congress from power within 15 months of forming the government," he said.

Singh also said that the MLAs who had faith in Kamal Nath and the Congress did not betray, but those who are called 'Raja', 'Maharaja' left the party.

"I have learnt that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made over 2,000 promises so far as the elections get near. What happened to the promises he made in the last 18 years? Will Scindia dare to hit the streets over these unfulfilled promises now," Singh asked.

