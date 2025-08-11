Shiv Sena-UBT backs RSS chief's remarks on health and education, urges support to 'overthrow' govt

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent comment said that healthcare and education are among the most important necessities for a person — yet remain beyond the reach of the common man in today’s times, drew support from Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anand Dubey, who on Monday urged him to go a step further by supporting the Opposition to overthrow the current government.

Speaking to IANS, Anand Dubey said: "We respect Mohan Bhagwat. We thank him for raising such a burning issue. Yes, indeed, the BJP has been in power for more than eleven years in the country with a massive majority. Even after that, if the common man is deprived of good medical care and quality education, then whose failure is it?"

Continuing his attack on the government, he said: "You have raised your point very well, but then you only speak and fall silent. (BJP President) J.P. Nadda says that we no longer need the RSS. You should explain this to them — or we will request you in every way to support the opposition. Protest, sit on a dharna, and we will support you. Mohan Bhagwat, no problem will be solved by just giving speeches. You are a very big leader of a very big organisation, and the entire Hindu society respects you. We are also a Hindu party."

The Sena-UBT leader further accused the BJP-led Centre of ignoring criticism.

"Whenever we show the mirror to this arrogant government, they do not listen. You have said something very important — the government has failed in employment, farmers’ welfare, health, medicine, and education. ‘Achhe Din’ never came. Yet whenever you speak, the matter goes silent, and they don’t take it seriously. We urge you to stand with the Opposition now. Overthrow this arrogant government. If you cannot do it, no one else will. You have made them so big that they no longer even see you — so how will they see us, or the country?"

Dubey also reacted to Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi’s account of the events following the ghastly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which led to the mega military offensive ‘Operation Sindoor’ in May. The army chief had said: "What happened in Pahalgam shocked the nation. On April 23, the very next day, we all sat down. This was the first time the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, ‘Enough is enough'."

He clarified that the opposition is not doing politics over the incident and expressed full faith in the army chief's statement.

"Our questions are not on the army, but on the failure of foreign policy. Why did (US President) Donald Trump have to announce a ceasefire? This government is arrogant and dictatorial; it does not take the Opposition along. The army and the country are paramount to us. When it comes to national interest, we will always stand united. The Opposition is equally patriotic. Whatever the army chief is saying is correct and accepted,” Dubey said.

On to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seeking documents to back his allegations of voter fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena-UBT spokesman said: "Whether the Election Commission issues one notice or a hundred, Rahul Gandhi will not be intimidated. He has faced the ED, CBI, and Income Tax; he will now face the Election Commission as well. He will continue to fight as the voice of the people because the people have chosen him as Leader of the Opposition."

"Rahul Gandhi will not fear any notice — he will expose the theft.”

On the INDIA Bloc leaders’ march from Parliament to the ECI headquarters against the alleged irregularities in Bihar’s voter rolls, Dubey reiterated the Opposition’s concerns.

“The entire Opposition is saying there have been irregularities in the vote. If any MP is raising questions, it is their right to do so. The ECI was once truly independent under T. N. Seshan. But today, who knows about Gyanesh Kumar? No one,” Dubey added.

He argued that protests outside Parliament should compel the Commission to act.

“I hope this opens their eyes. The ECI must answer for all irregularities and allegations of vote theft,” he added.

