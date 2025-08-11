Mizos hold key central posts, says Guv; urges students to follow suit

Aizawl, Aug 11 (IANS) Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh, (Retd) said on Monday that Mizos used to secure important positions in central services and he encouraged students to focus on this area, while urging greater efforts to ensure more Mizos enter central government administration roles.

The Governor on Monday visited the state’s Serchhip district and held a series of meetings with heads of government departments, representatives of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Church leaders and ex-servicemen.

He also toured the 14 battalion Assam Rifles headquarters, Shalom Special School, and Sainik School in Chhingchhip.

Noting that Serchhip district boasts one of the highest literacy rates in India (around 98 per cent), the Governor urged the officials to utilise this strength to sharpen students' skills and prepare them to excel in competitive environments.

He emphasised the importance of effectively implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and pointed out that the central government is allocating substantial funds to enhance education.

General Singh (Retd) called upon the public to make optimal use of the educational institutions established with central government support, including Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

In his address to the heads of government departments, he lauded numerous commendable initiatives underway in the district and conveyed his expectations and encouraged the officials to exert maximum efforts toward achieving further progress and development.

The Governor highlighted various beneficial schemes introduced by the central government for public welfare, advising officials to diligently study and implement them, particularly the special schemes designed for tribal communities, to ensure that deserving beneficiaries receive the intended support.

He stressed the significance of promoting food processing and organic farming among farmers as a key focus for future sustainability, calling on department heads to proactively assist farmers without delay.

Addressing the issue of drug abuse, he advocated for a unified community effort to combat it effectively and emphasised the need to mobilise all possible resources to protect the youth, the future pillars of the nation, from the dangers of drugs.

In his briefing on Serchhip District's profile, administrative framework, and key government initiatives, Deputy Commissioner Paul L. Khuma highlighted the development of the Vantlang Viltu Application, designed to enable citizens to submit complaints to the authorities in a straightforward and expeditious manner.

He further noted that MLA Local Area Development Funds have been digitised to facilitate easy viewing of details regarding completed works, funds received, and quantities in possession, in addition to the Jal Jeevan Mission having achieved 100 per cent completion.

He reported that the repair and widening works on National Highway-54 (NH-54) have been completed.

Under the ‘Bana Kaih (handholding)' policy, 8,845.28 quintals of ginger has been procured, with over Rs 4.20 crore already transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts.

Serchhip district Superintendent of Police Gavit Gogna provided an overview of law enforcement efforts, stating that from January to the end of July this year, burglary cases accounted for 41 per cent of recorded crimes, theft 22 per cent, and other cases 37 per cent.

He reported four seizures of heroin totaling 127.29 grams, valued at Rs 3.80 lakh. The district currently hosts 647 refugees from Myanmar and 266 from Bangladesh, with biometric enrollment completed for 132 Myanmar refugees.

The Governor also met with representatives of NGOs, Church leaders and ex-servicemen and in the afternoon, he visited Sainik School in Chhingchhip.

Expressing his delight that Mizoram possesses an excellent Sainik School, the Governor noted that beyond academics, the institution imparts numerous essential life skills, which will significantly aid in the holistic development of the students.

