Shiv Sena & BJP criticise Rahul Gandhi questioning Maha poll results

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Shiv Sena and BJP on Monday criticised the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for raising questions over the rise in the number of voters and the outcome of the state Assembly election.

Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party chief Shrikant Shinde has demanded a public apology from Rahul Gandhi, not only to the people of Maharashtra but to the entire Nation, for his reckless remarks.

He said that Rahul Gandhi must accept the will of the voters with humility and put an end to his habitual attempts to discredit the country’s electoral integrity for short-term political gains.

“The baseless and desperate allegations by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi are nothing more than an attempt to undermine India’s democratic integrity – simply to mask his party’s repeated electoral failures,” he said,

Shinde said Maharashtra witnessed its highest voter turnout in 30 years, a historic testament to the strength of our democracy.

He added that full credit must go to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra for their impeccable management in ensuring a transparent and fair election.

“Rahul Gandhi’s tantrums cannot override the will of the people. The crushing defeat of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the 2024 Assembly elections was not due to any external force but a result of their own arrogance, mismanagement, and ideological contradictions. The people of Maharashtra rejected their hollow leadership, lack of vision, and failed governance. Instead of facing the truth, the Congress party was too preoccupied with securing Priyanka Gandhi’s seat in Wayanad, proving once again that for them, family comes before party, and party before the Nation,” claimed Shinde.

Shinde further said that Rahul Gandhi’s repeated attacks on India’s electoral process, without a shred of evidence, are not just an insult to democracy but an attempt to malign our Nation’s global reputation. This behaviour is unbecoming of the Leader of the Opposition and reeks of political desperation.

“The mandate of Maharashtra is crystal clear. Farmers, Youth, Dalits, Tribals, and Women have chosen stability over chaos, rejecting the opportunistic politics of the MVA as well as the backdoor deals of the Shiv Sen UBT. Instead of crying foul, Rahul Gandhi and his allies should engage in serious introspection over why the people of Maharashtra have once again rejected them outright,” said Shinde.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP chief and state IT minister Ashish Shelar said that Rahul Gandhi chose public melodrama, a spectacle of self-defeat over introspection.

“The Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are still reeling from the resounding rejection by Maharashtra’s voters. What’s wrong with a rise in voter turnout? If more people cast their votes in our favour, why does the opposition feel threatened? During the Lok Sabha elections, voters were left frustrated sparking anger as their names mysteriously were missing or had disappeared from the voter list. Rahul Gandhi, did you secure your Lok Sabha victory by deliberately filtering voters’ names? he asked.

Shelar claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s statement is nothing but the pot calling the kettle black.

“To create disinterest in the country’s government machinery and systems is the agenda of urban Naxalites. Why are you playing the role of their spokesperson? Our question to Rahul Gandhi: Did you win the Lok Sabha elections by ensuring that voters, who later turned out in the Assembly elections, mysteriously disappeared from the voter list?” he asked.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.