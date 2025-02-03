Gurugram: One held for assaulting man inside club

Gurugram, Feb 3 (IANS) A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a 31-year-old man inside a club on January 28, police said.

The victim was identified as Nikhil Sehrawat, originally from Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, who was currently living in Anantraj Estate in Sector-63 Gurugram.

Reportedly, the victim was a model by profession. The accused was identified as Rohit, a resident of Gwal Pahari of Gurugram.

According to the police, the victim filed a complaint on January 28 that he went to the Dorsia Club located on Gurugram-Faridabad Road on January 25 with his friends.

The victim alleged that after having food he started dancing.

Meanwhile, the bouncers pushed him on the instructions of the club owner. They started pulling him out and attacked him with sticks and weapons.

The victim later underwent nose surgery at a hospital in Delhi. On the complaint of the victim model, the police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Based on his complaint a case was registered against the club owner and the bouncer at the DLF Phase-1 police station.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the victim had consumed excessive alcohol and got injured during the scuffle while being taken out of the club.

"In connection with the matter, an accused has been arrested for assaulting the victim. The investigation team is scrutinising the CCTV footage of the club to identify the remaining accused," Sandeep, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

However, this was not the first incident of assaulting guests inside the club in Gurugram by bouncers.

In the previous year, a group of bouncers allegedly had attacked 9-10 youths who had come to celebrate a birthday party at Dock Yard Club in Sector-47, Gurugram.

To curb such incidents, the district police had also started conducting police verification of bouncers.

"We have already ordered all security agencies that provide bouncers to pubs and bars, nightclubs, and other establishments to ensure police verification of bouncers, and if we find any agencies non-compliance with the order, stringent action will be initiated against them," Kumar said.

"We have strictly ordered the different agencies to follow our directions to maintain law and order situation. Such incidents will not be tolerated anyhow," he added.

