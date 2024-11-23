Shiv Sena authorises Eknath Shinde to elect legislature party functionaries

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Shiv Sena's executive on Saturday unanimously authorised the Chief Minister and party chief leader Eknath Shinde to appoint the legislature party group leader, chief whip, whip and other functionaries of the legislature party.

The executive meeting, which was held after the party’s stellar performance in the state assembly, also authorised the Chief Minister to hold talks with the MahaYuti alliance partners on issues involving the government formation and the chief minister’s post.

In a meeting held through video conferencing with Shiv Sena MLAs, MP Naresh Mhaske and party leader Siddhesh Kadam moved the resolution authorising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take all decisions with the appointments and hold discussions with the allies.

On the other hand, NCP has convened a meeting with the newly elected members on Sunday morning. The party is expected to authorise the national president Ajit Pawar to make all decisions with regard to the appointment of legislature party functionaries and discuss with allies about government formation and the chief minister’s post.

Shiv Sena’s move is crucial as the chorus is growing in the party for Eknath Shinde to continue on the Chief Minister’s post in the wake of MahaYuti’s mega victory. Although the Chief Minister has said that the decision will be taken together by the MahaYuti partners, his supporters want to remain at the helm.

Interestingly, a section of BJP leaders has been making a strong pitch for Devendra Fadnavis to become the chief minister especially after the party has emerged as the single largest party by winning more than 125 seats. Home Minister Amit Shah had recently said that three parties in the MahaYuti will discuss the chief minister’s post.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said that the swearing-in ceremony may take place on Monday or Tuesday at Wankhede Stadium or at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the rally held on November 14 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park had given an open invitation to the people gathered there for the swearing-in ceremony of the MahaYuti government. Home Minister Amit Shah during his speeches at poll rallies had repeatedly said that MahaYuti will come back to power with a thumping majority.

