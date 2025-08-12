Shiv Sagar on his mythological series Kaamdhenu Gaumata: 'It’s a spiritual offering'

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Sagar World Multimedia and Select Media's mythological drama, “Kaamdhenu Gaumata” premiered on Star Bharat on August 11.

“Kaamdhenu Gaumata” talks about Kamdhenu, a symbol of compassion, prosperity, and divinity. The show chronicles her journey across the ages—from her emergence during the “Samudra Manthan” to her role in the lives of sages, gods, kings, and humankind.

The show has been backed by veteran storyteller Shri Prem Sagar, son of the legendary Ramanand Sagar, with his son, Shiv Sagar, joining him as the creative director and producer.

Shedding light on his family's legacy of delivering remarkable mythological tales from the heartland, Shiv said: “In continuation of the over 74 year old Family legacy of Film and Television, started by my grand-father, Late Dr. Ramanand Sagar ji, Sagar World stands at the crossroads of cutting edge technology used in the show like AI coupled with deep research on the epics, and the devotional style of 'Sagar' Story telling which is rich in Music, Dohas and Chaupais, which create a euphoric emotion in the viewers,"

He added that there is a deep interest in younger audiences in spirituality and the ancient Indian traditions, and they wish to witness something beyond Ramayan and Mahabharat.

"There are still many subjects that are untouched with us, which we are removing from our treasure trove, one by one, and one of them is Kaamdhenu Gaumata. We would like to thank Select Media and Star Bharat for giving us this opportunity," he added.

Shiv added that a cow is not merely an animal but an emotion in the land of Bharat, where cows are deeply integrated, ingrained, and worshipped as a mother in the daily lives of Indians.

"We cannot conceive life without them. Where did the first cow originate? Did you know that cows also have long lineages or Gotras that can be traced back thousands of years? There are innumerable indigenous cow species in our country, each tracing their lineage back to stories involving Rishis and Gods. Through this series, we wish to raise awareness about Gau-mata, their welfare, and protection,” he concluded.

The show sees Harleen Kaur Rekhi as Gaumata, with Sandeep Mohan as Sage Vashisth and Sugandha Srivastava as Mata Arundhati.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.