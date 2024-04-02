Shekhar Kapur remembers Heath Ledger and working together in ‘The Four Feathers’

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Tuesday remembered the late Hollywood star Heath Ledger, with whom he worked in the 2002 film 'The Four Feathers'.

Kapur took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video from Ledger’s fanclub.

In the clip, the late star is seen talking about Kapur and the war drama film.

Ledger talked about how the film had no “blood” and Kapur “captured the intensity”.

He said that there were intense moments, which were taken out for rating reasons and purely because it was intense and not because it was blood.

Talking about Kapur, the late star said in the video that the filmmaker made the film because “loved the idea and the journey”.

Captioning the video, Kapur wrote: Heath Ledger talking about the one film we did together... Four Feathers.”

He revealed that they had planned to work more.

Kapur wrote: “We intended to do more... but tragically he passed away. He talks about the studio system influencing the Final Cut of the film.”

'The Four Feathers' also stars Wes Bentley, Djimon Hounsou and Kate Hudson.

The film was set during the British Army's Gordon Relief Expedition in Sudan, well after the formation of Mahdiyya.

Ledger had been found dead in his Manhattan apartment at the age of 28 in January, 2008, due to accidental overdose of medications.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.