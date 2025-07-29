Shefali Shah thanks Aamir Khan's Sitaras: 'Each one of you is a force to reckon with'

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah thanked all the 'Sitaras' from Aamir Khan's "Sitaare Zameen Par". She revealed that the ten newcomers in the blockbuster drama have inspired her to dream audaciously.

"You all showed me what strength, humility, kindness, humour, and togetherness mean. And most of all, from you all I learnt that even if we don’t come first, we can still be winners," Shefali penned on her Instagram handle.

She further wrote a few words of appreciation from each one of them.

"Dear Sunil (Ashish) Your mind is precious and it rightfully deserves to be treasured."

"Dear Raju (Rishabh) Gao or Delhi or Chandigarh or Bombay, your spirit is unchained, unbridled and free, and along with you, I feel liberated."

"Dear Lotus (Ayush) Your fervour was as colorful as your hair. And through you I saw rainbows of imagination even in the dark cinema hall."

"Dear Sharmaji (Rishi) Your words may have been difficult to understand but I felt your kindness, love and care right through the screen."

"Dear Hargovind (Naman) Medal or no medal. You already are a winner. And via you I realised no one can take our win from us."

"Dear Golu (Simran) Your power and your strength is contagious. I wish all women including me are as brave and powerful as you."

"Dear Satbir (Aroush) It doesn't matter if you wear blue t shirt- or red, everytime, everywhere, everyone and anyone will recognise you."

"Dear Bantu (Vedant) No one else can be you. And with you I learned it's time we give ourselves some credit we deserve."

"Dear Kareem (Samvit) I prayed really hard you could join your team and you did."

"Dear Guddu (Gopic Krishana) You may not have showered for days but your heart was purer than the most scrubbed clean people."

On Tuesday, Aamir announced the launch of "Sitaare Zameen Par" on YouTube. In an unprecedented move, the film will not be released on any other digital platform.

